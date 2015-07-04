* Zhang most recently worked with Credit Suisse
* China dominated PE-backed M&A in first-half of 2015
* Neil Harvey to serve as Credit Suisse's Greater China CEO
By Nishant Kumar and Fiona Lau
LONDON/HONG KONG July 3 Blackstone Group LP
has hired Liping Zhang as its chairman for Greater China
as private-equity deals boom in the region, the U.S.-based firm
said on Saturday, confirming an earlier Reuters story.
Zhang, who mostly recently served as the co-chief executive
officer for Greater China at Credit Suisse, will help
Blackstone to expand its presence in the region, the statement
added.
Blackstone manages more than $300 billion globally and is
one of the world's biggest real estate investors.
Stephen A. Schwarzman, Blackstone co-founder and CEO, said
Zhang's appointment underscores the strategic importance of
Greater China to Blackstone. Zhang has more than 30 years of
financial industry experience, the statement added.
Zhang's addition to Blackstone's team comes at a time when
private-equity-backed M&A in Asia ex-Japan surged about 58
percent to $42.2 billion in the first-half of 2015, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
That's the best start to a year on record and China
accounted for 71 percent of the deals, despite concerns about
its slowing economy.
Schwarzman, a well regarded Wall Street dealmaker, is
deepening his China ties and in 2013 donated $100 million to a
scholarship fund at Tsinghua University in 2013, in one of the
largest globally funded philanthropic project in country's
history.
Tsinghua University has trained many of China's top
technocrats, including President Xi Jinping.
Zhang sent an email on Friday saying he is leaving Credit
Suisse to join an unidentified client, Reuters reported on
Friday.
Neil Harvey, the other co-CEO of Credit Suisse for Greater
China, will become sole CEO, the sources said.
Credit Suisse did not reply to an email seeking comments on
Saturday.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar in London and Fiona Lau of IFR in
Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Denny Thomas and Elzio
Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier & Kim Coghill)