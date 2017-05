HONG KONG Jan 26 China's biggest commercial property group Dalian Wanda Group said it plans to invest $1 billion in a major property development close to Sydney Harbour, its second major investment in Australia.

U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group said earlier that it has agreed to sell a prime Sydney office building to China's Dalian Wanda Group for about A$415 million ($327 million). ($1 = 1.2668 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)