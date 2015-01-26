HONG KONG Jan 26 U.S. private equity firm
Blackstone Group said it has agreed to sell a prime
Sydney office building to China's Dalian Wanda Group for about
A$415 million ($327 million).
Blackstone acquired Gold Fields House, located in Sydney's
central business district and overlooking Sydney Harbour, as
part of its purchase of Australian property group Valad in 2011.
China's biggest property conglomerate plans to build a
5-star hotel as well as luxury residential and retail
developments at the location, the company said in a statement.
"We look forward to creating a new Sydney landmark," it said.
Developer Wanda is backed by China's fourth-richest man Wang
Jianlin and last year a group company Dalian Wanda Commercial
Properties Co Ltd raised $3.7 billion through a Hong
Kong listing.
The purchase adds to a string of deals as Wanda expands
overseas and diversifies away from a weak domestic real estate
market. Over the past two years, the company has agreed to
invest nearly $2 billion in London and Madrid hotels and
properties.
($1 = 1.2676 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)