Oct 10 Blackstone Group LP said it would spin off its financial and strategic advisory services business, its restructuring advisory business, and its Park Hill fund placement business and combine them with financial advisory firm PJT Partners.

The combined business will be an independent, publicly traded company, led by Paul Taubman, founder of PJT Partners, the private equity firm said on Friday. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)