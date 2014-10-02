(Corrects company name in headline to Lone Star from Lode Star)
Oct 2 Blackstone Group LP, the world's
largest alternative asset manager, appointed Giovanni Cutaia
senior managing director and chief operating officer of asset
management in its real estate group.
Cutaia joins from Lone Star Funds, where he was a senior
managing director and co-head of commercial real estate
investments for the Americas region, Blackstone said on its
website. (bit.ly/1yALmD0)
Cutaia has also worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc for
12 years in its real estate principal investments as a managing
director.
