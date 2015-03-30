March 30 Blackstone Group LP, the world's
largest private equity investor in real estate, has almost
finished raising its next flagship global real estate fund,
amassing $15.8 billion, a person familiar with the matter said
on Monday.
From buying single-family homes in the United States to
distressed commercial property in Europe, real estate has
overtaken private equity as Blackstone's most high-profile and
lucrative business. It accounted for 43 percent of the New
York-based firm's economic net income in 2014.
Blackstone declined to comment on the fund, called
Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII. The Wall Street Journal
first reported on the end of the fundraising process earlier on
Monday. Reuters reported in October that Blackstone had started
to market the fund with a $13 billion target.
Blackstone has enjoyed phenomenal success in the sector. Its
previous fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII, which raised
$13.4 billion in 2012, reported a net internal rate of return of
27 percent as of the end of December.
As a result of Blackstone's success in the sector, its head
of real estate, Jonathan Gray, is being viewed as a potential
successor to Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman, who is a
co-founder of the firm, people familiar with the matter have
previously told Reuters.
The $26 billion leveraged buyout of Hilton Worldwide
Holdings, carried out jointly by Blackstone's real
estate and private equity funds in 2007, ended up being the most
profitable deal in the firm's history.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Mike Stone; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)