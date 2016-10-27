(Adds performance details of business units)
NEW YORK Oct 27 Blackstone Group LP, the
world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted
stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday as its
real estate, private equity and credit investments posted sharp
turnarounds.
The buoyant results resonated with the performance of some
of Blackstone's peers, underlining the importance of rebounding
oil prices and a steady U.S. stock market in shoring up
investment returns.
Performances across all of Blackstone's main businesses --
buyouts, real estate, hedge funds and credit -- improved
markedly compared with year ago, when a plunging U.S. stock
market pushed investments into the red.
But unlike other traditional asset managers who are often
compelled to sell investments even as they head south, buyout
firms such as Blackstone can hang on their holdings for up to 10
years and sell only when markets recover. As such, losses
incurred by private equity firms are sometimes only on paper.
Blackstone said it earned an economic net income -- a key
earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for
unrealized investment gains or losses -- of $687 million after
taxes between July and September, compared with a loss of $416
million a year earlier.
That translated to an economic net income of 57 cents per
share. Analysts had expected Blackstone to post earnings of 48
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Returns from real estate, the largest of Blackstone's
business arms, boomed. Performance fees, earned by Blackstone
when it generates returns in excess of a level agreed upon with
clients, jumped nearly seven times to $366.8 million from a year
ago.
A sustained appreciation in energy investments also helped
to push Blackstone's credit investments into the black after
chalking up losses a year ago.
Yet despite robust investment gains, Blackstone generated
less cash in the quarter. Distributable earnings, which are used
to fund dividends, fell 14 percent to $593 million from a year
ago.
The New York-based firm, which managed $361 billion at the
end of September, said it will pay a dividend of 41 cents in the
third quarter.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)