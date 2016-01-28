* Blackstone says now an interesting time to buy

* Doubles size of new investment in Q4

* Q4 economic net income slumps 70 percent y/y to $0.37/shr (Adds background, quote, share price)

By Koh Gui Qing

NEW YORK, Jan 28 Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday it is seizing on the market turmoil to make new investments, as it posted disappointing fourth-quarter earnings due partly to falling oil prices.

Armed with nearly $80 billion of unspent cash - the most in its industry - Blackstone increased its investments in debt and the real estate sector between November and December in the hope of picking up bargains battered by choppy markets.

"We think it's a very interesting time to put money out now," said Blackstone President Tony James. "New investments have become much more attractive. Many individual company stock prices have dropped 30 to 40 percent."

Blackstone's new investments almost doubled to $15.7 billion in the fourth quarter compared with a year ago.

Despite sitting on hundreds of billions of unspent funds, many private equity firms such as Blackstone have avoided splashy investments in the past year, due in part to worries that a precipitous fall in oil prices may worsen. Any changes could signal that investors' risk appetites are improving.

The first among its peers to report fourth-quarter results, Blackstone said economic net income (ENI), which accounts for unrealized investment gains or losses, dropped 70 percent to $435.7 million, or 37 cents per share. That compared with $1.4 billion, or $1.25 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected 45.5 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It has been a tough few months for private equity firms. The market for high-yield bonds and loans, the lifeblood of buyout deals, has almost ground to a halt, as banks struggle to sell them. Banks also are lending fewer of the riskiest junk-rated loans that fund buyouts, further tightening financing conditions.

Blackstone's ENI slid across the board, though most of the losses are only on paper as Blackstone can hold its investments for long periods of time and sell when prices rebound.

The private equity, real estate, hedge fund and credit divisions all suffered and the credit arm took the biggest hit as losses doubled to $90.5 million from a year earlier.

Yet even as investments weakened, investors handed Blackstone more cash to manage. Assets under management increased 16 percent to a record $336.4 billion, with growth in each of its investment arms.

Distributable earnings, which show the actual cash that Blackstone has available to pay dividends, slumped over a fifth in the fourth quarter to $878 million, or 72 cents per share. For all of 2015, however, Blackstone distributed a record $3.8 billion.

Blackstone shares, which underperformed the Dow Jones industrial average last year, were down 5.6 percent by mid-day Thursday. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Bill Trott)