NEW YORK, July 21 Blackstone Group LP,
the world's largest alternative asset manager, reported
higher-than-expected economic net income of 44 cents per share
for the second quarter, helped by strong real estate investments
and a rebound in energy prices.
Blackstone said on Thursday its second-quarter ENI was up 2
percent from a year earlier. Analysts had expected ENI to fall 9
percent to 39 cents per share from 43 cents.
ENI, a key earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms,
accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments, also
known as the mark-to-market value.
