NEW YORK Oct 27 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday as rebounding oil prices and a firm U.S. stock market bolstered returns.

Blackstone said it earned an economic net income -- a key earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized investment gains or losses -- of $687 million after taxes, compared with a loss of $416 million a year earlier.

That translated to an economic net income of 57 cents per share. Analysts had expected Blackstone to post earnings of 48 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing)