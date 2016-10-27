NEW YORK Oct 27 Blackstone Group LP, the
world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted
stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday as
rebounding oil prices and a firm U.S. stock market bolstered
returns.
Blackstone said it earned an economic net income -- a key
earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for
unrealized investment gains or losses -- of $687 million after
taxes, compared with a loss of $416 million a year earlier.
That translated to an economic net income of 57 cents per
share. Analysts had expected Blackstone to post earnings of 48
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing)