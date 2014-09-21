(Adds Blackstone declining to comment)
Sept 21 U.S. private equity group Blackstone
Group LP is "giving up on Russia", highlighting how even
well-connected Western investors are turning away from the
country, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Blackstone has chosen not to renew the contracts of the
consultants it hires in Russia, bringing an end to the buyout
group's attempts to break into the country, the FT said, citing
a person familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1uVDIOA).
Blackstone declined to comment on the report.
U.S. and European sanctions against state-backed Russian
companies to punish Moscow for its intervention in Ukraine are
deterring Western investment.
Blackstone's decision was also prompted by the fact that it
had not found suitable investment opportunities in the past
three years, the newspaper said.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore, editing by
William Hardy and Kevin Liffey)