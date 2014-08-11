Aug 10 Blackstone Group LP is close to
a deal to buy a 50 percent stake worth $1.2 billion in a gas
field in Louisiana currently owned by Royal Dutch Shell
, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The shale assets lie in the Haynesville Shale in Louisiana
and Texas. Shale gas, or natural gas trapped in layered rock,
has revitalized the U.S. gas market by providing an abundant new
supply source.
The source asked not to be identified because the
discussions are private.
The Wall Street Journal was first to report the news on
Sunday. A representative for Blackstone declined to comment. A
representative for Shell said it does not comment on speculation
or rumor.
Shell entered the region in 2007 through a joint venture
with Canadian energy company Encana, the newspaper
reported.
A deal would add to Blackstone's energy holdings in
Louisiana. In February 2012, Blackstone agreed to invest $2
billion in Cheniere Energy Partners LP, a deal that helped
Cheniere finance construction of a gas-liquefaction plant in
Louisiana for export markets.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Liana B. Baker; Editing by
Eric Walsh)