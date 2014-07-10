July 10 Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited:
* Announce proposed admission of co's ordinary shares of no
par value at 1.00 euro per share to trading on specialist fund
market of LSE
* Company is seeking to raise in excess of 200 million euros
through a placing of shares by Dexion Capital Plc and Nplus1
Singer Advisory LLP
* Expected that admission will become effective and that
dealings will commence at 8.00 am on 23 July 2014
* Will target a dividend in respect of period from admission
to 31 December 2014, payable in February 2015, equating to a 6
percent
* Terms used not defined in this announcement shall have
meaning given in prospectus