HONG KONG Feb 24 Blackstone Group has hired Ed Huang from Morgan Stanley's Asia private equity unit as a managing director for China, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the private equity giant continues to build up its teams in Asia.

Huang, who began work this week with Blackstone, joins Yi Luo, another dealmaker and senior managing director, who joined Blackstone last year from Carlyle Group.

Blackstone has been rapidly building a team under Asia-Pacific head Michael Chae, a former top dealmaker for the firm in New York who moved to the region in late 2010.

Huang began his career in investment banking with Merrill Lynch in New York before joining Morgan Stanley Asia in 2003.

Blackstone and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Greg Mahlich)