HONG KONG Feb 24 Blackstone Group
has hired Ed Huang from Morgan Stanley's Asia private
equity unit as a managing director for China, two sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the private equity
giant continues to build up its teams in Asia.
Huang, who began work this week with Blackstone, joins Yi
Luo, another dealmaker and senior managing director, who joined
Blackstone last year from Carlyle Group.
Blackstone has been rapidly building a team under
Asia-Pacific head Michael Chae, a former top dealmaker for the
firm in New York who moved to the region in late 2010.
Huang began his career in investment banking with Merrill
Lynch in New York before joining Morgan Stanley Asia in 2003.
Blackstone and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Greg Mahlich)