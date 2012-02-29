* Bulk of Schwarzman's income from distributions, legacy
funds
* Payout up 33 pct from 2010, thanks to legacy funds
* COO James got $52.6 mln last year
By Paritosh Bansal and Greg Roumeliotis
Feb 28 Blackstone Group LP
co-founder Stephen Schwarzman got about $213.5 million in
salary, share of profits and cash distributions from his
holdings in the world's largest private equity firm in 2011, up
33 percent from the previous year.
Schwarzman, 65, who co-founded Blackstone in 1985, got most
of his payout from dividends on his 21 percent ownership of the
private equity firm and realized investments from funds
predating the company's IPO in 2007.
Schwarzman's salary was only $350,000, unchanged from last
year, and he has not taken any bonuses since the company went
public, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The structure of Schwarzman's pay is intended to align his
interests with Blackstone's investors, with the logic being that
he makes money when his investors do.
Still, the size of the payout could raise eyebrows at a time
when the industry has come under renewed scrutiny, thanks to
Republican presidential hopeful and former private equity
executive Mitt Romney.
The composition of Blackstone's dividend income has also
been changing since the company went public.
Blackstone has historically made over two-thirds of its
private equity revenues from its slice of the profits from its
buyout business. But fees have made up the majority of
Blackstone's cash distributions every year since the company
went public.
The shift is increasing concerns at pension funds,
university endowments and other investors - which provide the
funds for private equity firms - that public listings of firms
such as Blackstone means stockholders are being favored over
them.
While these investors, or limited partners, focus on returns
on their investments, shareholders want dividends that can come
from management fees, as well as carried interest.
BIG PAYOUTS
Big payouts in the private equity world are not rare.
Earlier this week, KKR & Co revealed that co-founders
Henry Kravis and George Roberts each received roughly $94
million in compensation and cash dividends.
Carlyle Group, which is planning to go public, revealed last
month that founders William Conway, Daniel D'Aniello and David
Rubenstein received $134 million each in cash distributions and
$3.8 million in executive compensation in 2011. On top of this,
Conway, D'Aniello and Rubenstein received $70.8 million, $77.6
million and $56.8 million from previous
investments.
At Blackstone, Schwarzman got $134.5 million in
distributions for his partnership units in the firm, while $74
million came from cash distributions from Blackstone legacy
funds and investments, the company's annual filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission shows.
In 2010, he got $2.5 million in cash distributions from
legacy funds, with the difference in 2011 due to more of those
investments being realized.
He got nearly $5 million in executive compensation for 2011,
most of it coming from carried interest, or share in profits
that Blackstone made for investors.
Chief Operating Officer Hamilton James got $52.6 million
from salary, bonus and holdings in the private equity firm in
2011. That compares with $54.8 million in 2010.
Blackstone does not disclose Schwarzman's and James's income
from co-investments.