(Adds details)
Nov 18 Private equity firm Blackstone
Group is set to buy a portfolio of 16 office buildings
for about $800 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The buildings, spread across six U.S. cities, are currently
owned by a Morgan Stanley real-estate fund, which acquired them
when it bought Glenborough Realty Trust in 2006, the business
daily said.
The real estate fund decided to transfer the remaining
buildings to Blackstone rather than repay some $820 million in
loans due in December, the paper reported.
Blackstone is talking to lenders to arrange financing for
the acquisition, the Journal said.
Blackstone is buying more assets and attracting new money
from investors, flexing its muscle as losses pile up at private
equity firms. Last month, it agreed to buy 82 suburban office
properties for $1.08 billion from Duke Realty Corp.
"Dry powder," or capital available to invest, reached a
record $33.4 billion, giving Blackstone plenty of time and
firepower to buy assets when others are pulling back or finding
it harder to do deals.
Blackstone did not immediately respond to a request seeking
comment.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)