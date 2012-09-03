MUMBAI The Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) has invested 2.43 billion rupees to buy a significant minority stake in unlisted Indian fragrance maker SH Kelkar & Company, both the firms said in a joint statement.

The U.S. private equity giant has bought a 34.5 percent stake in the company, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

SH Kelkar & Company provides specialty fragrance and flavour ingredients used by consumer goods companies.

Blackstone, which is the world's largest fund and manages about $166.2 billion globally, has invested about $2.5 billion in India so far.

