LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 21 Blackstone Group LP
is set to announce the sale of its debt-laden German
plastic films group Kloeckner Pentaplast to hedge
fund SVP and junior lenders, three people familiar with the
matter said.
These people on Thursday said that senior lenders would get
back 840 million euros of loans at face value, but that
Blackstone would lose the remaining equity stake worth about 100
million euros ($127 million).
SVP and junior lenders will be handed the keys to the
company later on Thursday or Friday following a lengthy
restructuring process after securing debt financing of 650
million euros from Jefferies as well as committing 190 million
euros of equity to pay senior lenders back their debt.
Junior lenders will also wipe out 450 million euros of
junior debt as part of the move to gain control of the company.
The deal needed to complete before a covenant breach waiver
expired on June 22 when Blackstone and senior lenders Oaktree
could enforce their debt restructuring proposal as the firm
would be in default of its loan repayments.
Senior lenders wanted to restructure the company by reducing
senior debt to 500 million euros from 850 million in a
debt-for-equity swap and write off 450 million euros junior
debt. This would reduce the company's leverage to around 2
times. Oaktree would take control of the company and sell a
portion of it back to current owner Blackstone, bankers said.
Blackstone bought Kloeckner from Cinven in 2007, backed by
1.25 billion euros of leveraged loans, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data. The firm has struggled with higher raw
materials costs in a difficult economic climate as well as high
leverage, around 10 times the company's 130 million euros
EBITDA.
