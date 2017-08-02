FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Blackstone in talks to sell stake in camera maker Leica - sources
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Earnings
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Culture
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
WORLD
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
August 2, 2017 / 3:57 PM / in a day

Blackstone in talks to sell stake in camera maker Leica - sources

Arno Schuetze

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Buyout group Blackstone is speaking with potential buyers of its 45 percent stake in iconic high-end camera and sport optics maker Leica, people close to the matter said. The investor has teamed up with an investment bank to work out strategic options for the company and has already held talks with several potential acquirers, the people said, adding no official auction process was ongoing.

Blackstone declined to comment.

Any potential buyer will have to come to terms with Austria's Kaufmann family, whose vehicle ACM owns a 55 percent stake in Leica and brought in Blackstone as a co-investor in 2011. "ACM has long-term goals with Leica Camera," Leica Chairman and ACM managing director Andreas Kaufmann told Reuters, adding that his family's definition of long-term was that of a 100-year horizon.

Additional reporting by Julie Zhu, Dasha Afanasieva and Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.