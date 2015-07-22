(For more Reuters Special Reports, double-click on )
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK, July 22 John McCormick has been on a
mission for the past five years: to bring hedge funds to the
masses.
That may seem like a tough sell. Traditional hedge funds,
those lightly regulated investment pools open exclusively to
large institutions and rich individuals, have been duds lately,
trailing the U.S. stock market's performance every year since
2009 by an average of 10 percentage points, according to Hedge
Fund Research Inc data.
But already, McCormick, a senior managing director at
Blackstone Group LP, has been wildly successful. He has
done so as a tireless evangelist for what are called liquid
alternative investments, or "liquid alts." Like hedge funds,
they invest in everything from simple stocks and bonds to all
sorts of complex derivatives and other "alternative" assets. The
main difference is that liquid alts are packaged as mutual funds
and marketed to retail investors who can't invest in traditional
hedge funds.
"Any investor who wants access to alternative strategies
should have access to them," as long as they are suitable for
the investor and properly explained, McCormick said in an
interview.
Apparently investors agree. Though critics complain about
high fees, opaque strategies and other factors that they say
make liquid alts inappropriate for small investors, these
products have become one of the fastest-growing types of mutual
fund.
Liquid alt assets under management in the U.S. and Europe
have surged to about $440 billion, according to Preqin, a
research firm specializing in alternative investments. In 2008,
analysts estimate, the figure was less than $100 billion.
Blackstone and its chief rival in this market, Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, manage half of all liquid alternative assets
sold by big brokerage firms, according to Dover Financial
Research.
The appeal is not outsize returns: Liquid alts have
delivered even less than hedge funds in recent years.
The reason for their popularity, McCormick said, lies in the
2008 financial crisis and the damage it inflicted on many small
investors' portfolios. "You have baby boomers nearing retirement
who experienced a scary event in 2008," he said. "People who
thought they had diversification and didn't really have it." The
long lists of assets liquid alt funds hold are designed to
provide that diversification, he said.
Now, McCormick is among the scores of fund marketers pushing
to get liquid alts on the menu of options for U.S. workers'
employer-sponsored, tax-deferred 401(k) retirement savings plans
- a pool of money that totals $4.4 trillion. To date, these
accounts have offered little-to-no exposure to alternative
assets like hedge funds, private equity and real estate.
"DIFFICULT CALL"
It hasn't been easy. The trustees who approve what's offered
in 401(k) plans have so far rejected liquid alternatives as a
viable option for workers who manage their own retirement
savings.
Liquid alts certainly offer diversification, said Gregg
Thorsen, a Southwest Airlines Co executive who helps put
together plans for $8 billion to $10 billion in employee
retirement money. But, he said, "the question is really around
the best way to offer the benefit of that diversification in a
retirement plan with a diverse participant base, with
wide-ranging communication needs and varying education on
investments." And with the higher fees of these funds, he said,
"the decision becomes an even more difficult call."
For an idea of what goes into some of these products,
consider the Columbia Adaptive Alternatives Fund, a $177 million
liquid alt fund launched by Columbia Management in collaboration
with Blackstone in January.
Among the assets it or its underlying funds hold: common
stocks; preferred stocks; corporate bonds; foreign and domestic
government bonds; bonds issued by agencies run by governments;
real-estate investment trusts; exchange-traded funds;
exchange-traded notes; residential and commercial
mortgage-backed securities; asset-backed securities;
credit-default swaps; collateralized bond obligations;
collateralized loan obligations; currency swaps; futures; total
return swaps; money market funds; and other liquid alternative
funds, including one that in turn invests in other hedge funds.
All that diversity hasn't yielded much to cheer about. From
its launch in late January to mid-July, the Columbia Adaptive
Alternatives Fund generated negative returns of about 2 percent,
compared with a positive 2 percent for a Morningstar index of
comparable funds and a 5 percent gain for the S&P 500 Index.
"We believe that alternative investments can complement a
client's traditional equity and bond allocations by offering the
potential for diversification, stability and positive expected
returns over a complete market cycle," said Carlos Melville,
Columbia's chief spokesman.
The fund isn't uniquely lackluster. In the five years ended
in April, alternative mutual funds in North America delivered an
average annual return, after fees, of 5.8 percent, while similar
funds in Europe returned 3.4 percent, both below the average 7.6
percent for hedge funds, according to Preqin. On the same basis,
the S&P 500 Index returned 11.9 percent, and 14.3 percent
including reinvested dividends.
For those results, investors in liquid alt funds pay a lot.
Liquid alternative funds charge an annual management fee of 1.76
percent, on average, compared with 1.22 percent for actively
managed mutual funds, according to Morningstar. Simple
instruments, like index funds, charge annual fees that are a
small fraction of 1 percent. Many liquid alternative funds also
charge sales commissions that go to intermediaries like brokers.
The more complicated the fund, the higher the fees. The
Columbia Adaptive Alternatives Fund, for instance, charges an
initial sales fee of up to 5.75 percent and annual operating
fees of 2.68 to 3.83 percent, depending on the share class. Some
investors are also charged a redemption fee for selling the fund
within 18 months.
PAYING THE PRICE
McCormick said higher fees reflect the added value of "a
layer of professional management." He added: "Sometimes articles
are written to say liquid alts are taking advantage of retail
investors because they charge such high fees. The reality is,
it's much less expensive than what you pay for hedge fund
exposure." Hedge fund managers have historically charged
investors a 2 percent annual fee and taken 20 percent of
investment gains.
Blackstone does not concern itself with marketing liquid alt
funds directly to investors. That's done by what McCormick calls
"gatekeepers," firms like Fidelity Investments, Morgan Stanley
and Merrill Lynch that have signed marketing deals with
Blackstone. It's their job to explain the products to investors
and help them decide whether the funds are a good fit.
Regulators are looking at the business to make sure that
happens. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, an
industry-funded group, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission have been examining sales and marketing of liquid
alts to ensure that funds are not distorting elements of their
investment strategies or policies. And the SEC has been looking
into funds' disclosure of illiquid assets - which can be up to
15 percent of the fund in the United States.
One worry is that in a broad market downturn, liquid alts
may not be so liquid after all. When investors rush en masse to
cash out of a mutual fund, the fund's managers have to sell
assets to raise cash. But when markets are falling, unusual
assets like those held in liquid alts can be hard to sell,
forcing down prices even farther. That's what happened in the
financial crisis, when mortgage-backed securities,
collateralized debt obligations and related derivatives were
rendered virtually worthless.
The SEC plans to draft a rule or recommendation for managers
of liquid alt funds on their use of derivatives, a person
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
On July 15, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth
William Galvin announced he was beginning an investigation into
the sales practices of registered investment advisers in
connection with alternative mutual funds. These funds, Galvin
said, "can be accidents waiting to happen when they are sold to
investors who do not understand the risks and downside
associated with the product."
Paul Jacobs, chief investment officer of Palisades Hudson
Financial Group, which has $1.3 billion in assets under
management, has analyzed dozens of liquid alt funds. Many of
them, he said, "used a black-box strategy, meaning it's hard to
either get a good explanation of the strategy or to understand
the strategy even if you do get an explanation."
He's found only one he thinks is worth investing in: the
Merger Fund, one of the oldest liquid alternative funds, managed
since 1989 by Westchester Capital Funds. Its returns - an
average annual 6.6 percent since inception through Dec. 31 -
"are not very sexy," Jacobs said, but he understands what's in
it and how it will perform.
IT'S ALL ABOUT DIVERSITY
McCormick and other proponents of liquid alts say the
critics are missing the point. "It's not about promising
outsized returns and getting people excited that way," he said.
"It's about diversification" to protect against a broad,
protracted downturn in financial markets.
As Goldman Sachs Asset Management says on its website:
"Elevated stock market valuations and the prospect of rising
interest rates may mean lower returns in traditional portfolios.
However, alternative investments have historically delivered
attractive relative rates of return in challenging equity and
fixed income environments."
It's hard to put that to the test, though, since most liquid
alt funds available today were launched since the current bull
market began in March 2009. Ultimately, McCormick and other
liquid alt proponents argue, it's up to the investor to decide
whether the benefits of the funds are worth the fees and risks.
A graduate of Vassar College and Yale Law School, McCormick
worked as a McKinsey & Co consultant and a corporate lawyer
before he joined Blackstone in 2005. Now 47-years-old, he
credits much of his success in building Blackstone's liquid alts
business to teamwork with colleague Brett Condron, 38, who
joined Blackstone from Putnam Investments in 2010, as well as
others at the firm who green-lighted his endeavor and helped
create the guts of the products.
Together, they were able to persuade hedge fund managers to
develop liquid alts with Blackstone and sign up brokers to sell
them.
The financial crisis made the job easier. Until then,
premier hedge fund managers tended to shun retail investors.
During and after the crisis, hedge fund performance flagged, big
investors started pulling back, and fee income shrank. McCormick
was then able to convince big name firms like Two Sigma
Investments and Wellington Management that it was worthwhile to
manage money for Main Street.
"The investor base for hedge funds has continued to evolve,
and individual investors could represent the next big wave of
demand," said Nobel Gulati, chief executive officer at Two Sigma
Advisers LLC, part of the firm that manages money for
institutional investors.
With established fund managers on board, it was easier to
get big brokerage and financial services firms to market the
funds. Executives at outfits like Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch
and Fidelity knew that many retail investors wanted to get into
hedge funds but couldn't because they either didn't qualify as
accredited investors under SEC rules or couldn't afford the
large minimum investments. Liquid alts would meet that demand.
By and large, sales forces need little convincing beyond the
prospect of a sales commission.
The next goal - getting the funds into retirement savings
plans - is a challenge, and not just because of subpar
performance and high fees. Plan sponsors are held to a much
higher standard than financial advisers. This so-called
fiduciary standard means they must ensure that products offered
are truly in investors' best interests.
Matt Smith, who manages the Bank of Montreal's
retirement-services business, noted that many fiduciaries want
to see a three-year track record, but most liquid alt funds
haven't been around that long.
He said plan sponsors might be open to including liquid alts
as part of a portfolio - say, packaged into a target-date fund.
But they are wary of offering them as standalone options in
which workers who aren't financially sophisticated can put all
their money.
McCormick counters that most institutional investors,
including some pension funds, own far more alternative assets
than individual investors do.
Still, McCormick's boss, Tom Hill, who runs alternatives at
Blackstone, said at the company's investor day last year that
the firm faces significant "hurdles" to getting liquid
alternatives into 401(k) plans. Blackstone, he said, hadn't
"cracked the code yet."
(Edited by Dan Wilchins and John Blanton)