NEW YORK, July 18 Blackstone Group LP is in no rush to sell its vast U.S. office portfolio, the head of the private equity firm's real estate unit said Wednesday.

"At this point we're not actively marketing anything," Jonathan Gray, senior managing director and global head of real estate, said of the firm's office holdings across the United States.

The office buildings include those Blackstone bought in a series of public-to-private takeovers in 2006 and 2007 of CarrAmerica, Equity Office Properties and Trizec Properties. Those properties were purchased by the funds Blackstone Real Estate Partners V and VI.

"We have no imminent plans to sell much of our buildings, Gray said at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference in Manhattan. "Over the next couple of years we'll sell. I wouldn't expect to see anything too quickly."

A source familiar with Blackstone's plans said last week that the private equity firm was considering selling some of its office properties in the stronger markets of northern and southern California, New York and Boston.

But the timing of those sales would be determined once the buildings' occupancies rise to the level of buildings owned by real estate investment trusts. That is usually around 95 percent, but for the Blackstone buildings, the rate is still slightly below 90 percent, the source said.

Blackstone is nearly done raising its latest real estate fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII, with more than $12 billion committed to the $13 billion cap fund. Blackstone is scheduled to report second-quarter results Thursday.