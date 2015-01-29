* Total assets under management of $290.4 bln as of end of
December
* Q4 ENI of $1.25 per share vs Street view of 92 cents
* Q4 distributable earnings up 38 pct to $1.13 bln
(Adds president comment, updates shares)
By Greg Roumeliotis
Jan 29 Blackstone Group LP, the world's
largest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday it had
reduced its exposure to oil prices and was eyeing new
opportunities in the energy sector as it reported a 6 percent
decline in fourth-quarter profit.
The profit decline was smaller than most analysts had
expected, with some pointing to lower compensation expenses as
the main reason Blackstone defied forecasts. Blackstone shares
were flat in afternoon trading in New York at around $36.70.
Blackstone President Tony James told a conference call with
reporters the firm had sold most of its assets exposed to oil
before crude prices started to fall. Blackstone now has more
than $10 billion in equity and debt capital available for energy
investment opportunities, he added.
"We believe the recent free fall in energy prices will prove
to be relatively short term, so we view this as a good buying
opportunity ... Our people are scrambling and trying to come up
for air, we are very busy looking at specific deals," James
said.
Economic net income (ENI), a metric of profitability that
takes into account the mark-to-market valuation of its
portfolio, fell to $1.45 billion in the quarter from $1.54
billion a year ago, as Blackstone's real estate funds
appreciated less.
ENI per share came to $1.25 per share, higher than the
average analyst estimate of 92 cents, according to a Thomson
Reuters poll.
Realized performance fees in its real estate division almost
tripled and its private real estate fund portfolio increased in
value by 6.8 percent in the quarter, less than the 13.1 percent
appreciation seen last year.
"I think the (real estate) distributions this year will look
even better than last year," James said.
Blackstone's private equity fund portfolio appreciated 4.2
percent in the quarter, also less than last year. Profit in the
division soared, however, due to Blackstone Capital Partners V,
a $21.7 billion buyout fund now paying lucrative performance
fees not received a year ago.
Distributable earnings, or actual cash available to pay
dividends, rose 38 percent in the quarter to $1.13 billion as
Blackstone continued to generate cash by selling some assets.
Assets under management totaled $290.4 billion at the end of
December, up 9 percent year on year. Fee-earning assets under
management also rose 9 percent to $216.7 billion.
Blackstone declared a quarterly distribution of 78 cents per
common unit.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Jeffrey Benkoe and Meredith Mazzilli)