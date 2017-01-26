(Adds CEO comments, company background, financial details,
stock price)
By Koh Gui Qing
NEW YORK Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the
world's biggest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday it
was hopeful it can cope with any U.S. tax reforms after posting
better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on the back of a
stronger stock market.
U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to overhaul the tax
code this year and although change could be months away, U.S.
business executives are watching closely as reforms such as
corporate tax cuts could bolster profits.
Yet other changes such as prohibiting businesses from
deducting interest expense from taxable income would hit private
equity especially hard given the sector's reliance on debt.
"There will be big winners and big losers and plenty of
turmoil," Tony James, president and chief executive of
Blackstone, told reporters on a conference call, referring to
tax reform. "But ... we think we would be fine."
Blackstone, the first of the big U.S. buyout firms to report
earnings, said economic net income - a key metric for U.S.
private equity that accounts for unrealized investment gains or
losses - jumped 86 percent from a year ago to $811.6 million
after taxes between October and December.
That translated to economic net income of 68 cents per
share. Analysts had expected Blackstone to post earnings of 64
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, distributable earnings, which show cash available
to pay dividends, were down by about a fifth at $691.8 million
compared with a year ago, as Blackstone cashed in on its
holdings at a slower pace.
It said private equity investments, which account for about
a quarter of the $366.6 billion it manages, appreciated 10.7
percent in 2016, roughly in line with a 9.5 percent gain in the
S&P 500 stock index.
The firm's real estate business, its biggest and most
lucrative unit, posted gains of 11.1 percent in 2016, as
economic income more than doubled to $395.4 million in the
fourth quarter.
Returns in credit investments enjoyed the steepest gains for
the year, climbing between 18 and 23 percent, helped by
appreciation in energy holdings.
Hedge funds, which had a troubled year, reported gains of
3.5 percent for the year.
Indeed, Blackstone confirmed last month it had started
winding down its "big bet" hedge fund Senfina Advisors LLC after
it faced mounting double-digit losses on investments in 2016.
Blackstone shares were up 2 percent at $31.23 at midday on
Thursday.
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis