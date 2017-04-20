Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
April 20 Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest manager of assets such as private equity and real estate, reported a 165 percent rise in first-quarter earnings on Thursday, as the value of its holdings soared and it cashed out on some of them.
Blackstone said economic net income (ENI) per share, a metric of its profitability which takes into account the mark-to-market valuation of its portfolio, came in at 82 cents versus 31 cents in the first quarter of 2016.
This surpassed the expectations of most research analysts, whose forecasts in a Thomson Reuters poll averaged 68 cents per share.
Distributable earnings, which show actual cash that is available to pay dividends, rose in the first quarter by 212 percent to $1.23 billion.
Total assets under management were $368.2 billion as of the end of March, up 7 percent year-on-year. Fee-earning assets under management rose 15 percent to $280.2 billion.
Blackstone declared a quarterly distribution of 87 cents per common unit. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
