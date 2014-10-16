* Assets under management at $284 billion at end September
* Third-quarter ENI 66 cents per share; Wall Street view 72
cents
* Distributable earnings up 115 percent at $672 million
By Greg Roumeliotis
Oct 16 Blackstone Group LP, the world's
largest alternative asset manager, on Thursday reported
lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings, but said it was well
positioned to profit from market jitters and put more of its
$42.3 billion in undrawn investor capital to work.
As markets rallied in the last few years, buyout firms have
been net sellers rather than buyers, since soaring asset values
generally made it more attractive to sell than to buy. A stock
market plunge in the last week, however, has raised questions
about whether these dynamics could shift.
"With one of the largest pools of available dry powder
capital and the broadest alternative investment platform, we are
well-positioned to capitalize on the dislocation in asset values
created by greater market volatility," Blackstone co-founder and
CEO Stephen Schwarzman said in a statement.
Real estate remained by far the biggest contributor to
Blackstone's earnings, although private equity profit nearly
doubled, and credit investments and the hedge funds portfolio
posted significant gains.
Blackstone, whose investments include the Weather Channel
and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, said economic net
income (ENI), a metric of profitability that takes into account
the mark-to-market valuation of its portfolio, was $758 million
for the quarter, up from $640 million a year earlier.
This translated into ENI of 66 cents per share. Analysts in
a Thomson Reuters poll had forecast 72 cents on average.
"The miss was driven by a combination of lower than forecast
performance fees in the traditional private equity segment, as
well as a higher than anticipated tax rate," Jefferies LLC
analysts wrote in a research note.
Blackstone shares were down 3.3 percent at $28.10 in morning
trading in New York.
Distributable earnings rose 115 percent in the third quarter
to $672 million. Assets under management were $284 billion at
the end of September, up from $279 billion at the end of June.
Blackstone President Tony James said the firm was planning
to start fundraising for its next global private equity and real
estate funds by the end of the year.
James said Blackstone would soon wrap up fundraising for its
first Asian real estate fund at its $5 billion cap and will have
raised another $4 billion for its "core-plus" real estate
strategy that focuses on higher quality, safer assets.
James added that Blackstone was taking the unusual step of
reopening to investors its fourth European real estate fund,
which finished its $7 billion fundraising in March and is
currently two-thirds invested. New commitments are expected it
to bring the fund's size to about $8.8 billion, James said.
Blackstone's second energy fund is close to securing $3
billion from investors on its way to its $4.5 billion target,
Jame said.
Blackstone's private equity funds appreciated 3.7 percent in
the quarter, while the value of the real estate funds rose by
6.2 percent. This compares with a 3 percent rise in peer Carlyle
Group LP's private equity funds and 4 percent rise in its
real estate funds.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn and David Gregorio)