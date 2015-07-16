(Corrects 3rd paragraph to show most recent Thomson Reuters
poll estimate was 47 cents per share)
July 16 Blackstone Group LP, the world's
largest alternative asset manager, reported a 62 percent slump
in second-quarter earnings, blaming weak global equity markets
that weighed on the value of some of its holdings.
The New York-based firm said on Thursday economic net income
(ENI), a metric of its profitability that takes into account the
mark-to-market valuation of its portfolio, was $508 million in
the second quarter, down from $1.33 billion a year ago.
This translated into ENI per share of 43 cents, below the
average estimate of 47 cents per share in a Thomson Reuters poll
of analysts.
Distributable earnings however, which shows actual cash that
is available to pay dividends, were a record $1 billion in the
quarter, up 35 percent year-on-year.
Total assets under management hit a record $332.7 billion
as of the end of June.
Blackstone declared a quarterly distribution of 74 cents per
common unit.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)