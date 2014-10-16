(Corrects analysts' estimate to 72 cents per share, not 81
cents per share)
Oct 16 Blackstone Group LP, the largest
publicly listed alternative asset manager, reported an 18
percent rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, missing many
analysts' expectations.
Blackstone, whose investments include the Weather Channel,
shoemaker Crocs Inc and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc
, said economic net income, a metric of profitability
that takes into account the mark-to-market valuation of its
portfolio, was $758 million for the quarter, up from $640
million a year earlier.
This translated into ENI of 66 cents per share. Analysts in
a Thomson Reuters poll had forecast 72 cents on average.
Distributable earnings, which show actual cash that is
available to pay dividends, rose 115 percent in the third
quarter to $672 million.
Assets under management were $284 billion at the end of
September, up from $279 billion at the end of June.
Blackstone declared a quarterly distribution of 44 cents per
common unit.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)