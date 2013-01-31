Jan 31 Blackstone Group LP President Tony
James in a conference call with reporters:
* Expects 2013 to be a stronger year of realizations
* Says does anticipate much impact on its business from capital
gains tax rise
* Says IPO market pretty good, M&A slow, so firm tilted towards
public exits
* Says possible Dell Inc deal has not changed private
equity's perception of what is doable in m&a
* Says limited partners more interested in co-investing,
resulting in fewer club deals with buyout firms
* Says does not see a high probability of convincing investors
to lower hurdle rates in its funds