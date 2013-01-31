Jan 31 Blackstone Group LP President Tony James in a conference call with reporters: * Expects 2013 to be a stronger year of realizations * Says does anticipate much impact on its business from capital gains tax rise * Says IPO market pretty good, M&A slow, so firm tilted towards public exits * Says possible Dell Inc deal has not changed private equity's perception of what is doable in m&a * Says limited partners more interested in co-investing, resulting in fewer club deals with buyout firms * Says does not see a high probability of convincing investors to lower hurdle rates in its funds