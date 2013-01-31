Jan 31 Blackstone Group LP CEO steve schwarzman in a conference call with analysts: * All of the private equity returns in 2012 came in the second half * Says has had first close in new GSO rescue fund at $3.3 billion, expects to reach $4 billion this year * Says strength in U.S. housing market is area of real significant change in the economy * Says U.S. political risks to economic growth will weighing on M&A * Says expects M&A activity to be up 10 to 20 percent in 2013