(Adds more details on the case, notes the SEC is calling on
firms to self-report similar violations)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Oct 7 Blackstone Group, the
world's largest private equity firm, will pay about $39 million
to settle civil charges over disclosure failures in connection
with certain types of fees it charged its portfolio companies,
U.S. regulators said on Wednesday.
The settlement between Blackstone and the Securities and
Exchange Commission marks the second major case in the
regulator's ongoing crackdown into what it sees as a widespread
industry problem concerning how buyout firms allocate and
disclose various kinds of fees.
Blackstone's case centers on the so-called acceleration of
monitoring fees that the New York-based firm was collecting from
its portfolio companies prior to their sale or initial public
offerings.
The SEC said that the payments Blackstone received
"essentially reduced the value of the portfolio companies prior
to sale, to the detriment of the funds and their investors."
It also said that fund investors were not informed as well
about another separate fee arrangement that got Blackstone a
discount on services provided by an outside law firm.
The SEC said Blackstone's discount on the legal fees was
"much greater" than the discount the funds received.
Although Blackstone did disclose its ability to collect
monitoring fees prior to when investors committed capital, the
agency said it did not disclose its practice of accelerating
monitoring fees until after it had pocketed them.
In a statement, the company said issues at the heart of the
SEC's case date back about 10 years, when the acceleration of
monitoring fees was a common industry practice.
In such arrangements, Blackstone charged fees to its
portfolio companies for consulting and advisory work. Before the
companies were sold, Blackstone would terminate the monitoring
agreements and accelerate the payment of future fees.
"Blackstone voluntarily made changes to the applicable
policies well before this inquiry was begun," a company
spokesman said.
The SEC's enforcement division also said Wednesday that its
review of private equity fee and expense abuses remains ongoing,
and the regulator urged fund advisers to come forward and
self-report similar issues.
By doing so, the SEC said, companies are more likely to get
credit for their cooperation in settlements.
Of the roughly $39 million that Blackstone will pay to
settle the case, about $29 million of it will be distributed
back to affected investors.
In settling with the SEC, Blackstone neither admitted nor
denied any wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Alan Crosby and
Christian Plumb)