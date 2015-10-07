By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Oct 7 Blackstone Group, the
world's largest private equity firm, will pay about $39 million
to settle civil charges over disclosure failures in connection
with certain types of fees it charged its portfolio companies,
U.S. regulators said on Wednesday.
The settlement between Blackstone and the Securities and
Exchange Commission marks the second major case in the
regulator's ongoing crackdown into what it sees as a widespread
industry problem concerning how buyout firms allocate and
disclose various kinds of fees.
Blackstone's case centers on the so-called acceleration of
monitoring fees that the New York-based firm was collecting from
its portfolio companies prior to their sale or initial public
offerings.
The SEC said that the payments Blackstone received
"essentially reduced the value of the portfolio companies prior
to sale, to the detriment of the funds and their investors."
