LOS ANGELES Oct 17 Blackstone Group LP's
Vivint Solar Inc said on Thursday it has raised $540 million to
finance its fast-growing business of installing solar panels on
home rooftops.
The funds were provided by two undisclosed "major financial
institutions" and come on top of the $200 million in financing
Vivint announced in August.
In a statement, Chief Executive Greg Butterfield said the
funds will help support Vivint's growth. The company has
pioneered selling rooftop solar systems to homeowners by
knocking on doors.
Just two years after entering the market, Vivint has grown
to become the nation's second-biggest installer of residential
solar panels. SolarCity Corp, the installer backed by
Tesla Motors Inc founder Elon Musk, is the largest.
Both SolarCity and Vivint have benefited from a business
model that allows homeowners to avoid the hefty upfront cost of
buying a solar system outright.
Vivint puts the panels up on a house using funds provided by
financial institutions and makes money by selling the power they
produce to the homeowner for less than existing retail power
rates. As owners of the panel systems, the financiers are able
to claim a federal tax credit worth 30 percent of the value of
the solar system.
Vivint Solar is a unit of Vivint Inc, the home security
provider acquired by Blackstone last year.