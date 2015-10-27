TAIPEI, Oct 27 ( Reuters) - Blackstone Group is in talks to buy a nearly 38 percent stake in the operator of Taiwan's Taipei 101 tower, among the world's 10 tallest buildings, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The U.S. private equity firm has assured the Taiwan government it would not use Chinese-backed money to buy the stake in the Taipei Financial Center Corp (TFCC), two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

TFCC will hold a board meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to give Blackstone access to its books for due diligence, the people added.

