HONG KONG Aug 16 Blackstone has pulled
out of a potential $700 million investment into the Taipei 101
tower operator after the Taiwanese group declined to disclose
certain financial details, two sources with direct knowledge of
the situation told Reuters.
Taipei Financial Center Corp (TFCC), which operates the
iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper and has put a 37.17 percent stake
on sale, agreed to open its books in October to the U.S. private
equity giant, which was looking to make its first ever
investment in Taiwan.
Taipei 101 is the hottest spot for Chinese tourists visiting
the island as it is among the world's 10 tallest buildings with
a shopping mall filled with luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton.
"The deal has fallen apart," said one of the sources.
"(Blackstone) did not even start the due diligence," a crucial
step if Blackstone wanted to pursue a purchase.
Blackstone had asked TFCC to disclose lease contract details
of every tenant at Taipei 101, but TFCC refused on grounds of
client confidentiality, said the sources.
TFCC offered to provide instead lease contract details by
categorized groups rather than for each individual tenant, the
sources said.
No conclusion was reached at that time and Blackstone has
not been in touch with TFCC since then, the sources said.
Contacted by Reuters in Hong Kong, Blackstone declined to
comment. A spokesman for TFCC said the group has not heard from
Blackstone in the last few months.
(Reporting by Faith Hung in TAIPEI,; Additional reporting by
Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG; Editing by Lisa Jucca)