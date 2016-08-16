HONG KONG Aug 16 Blackstone has pulled out of a potential $700 million investment into the Taipei 101 tower operator after the Taiwanese group declined to disclose certain financial details, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

Taipei Financial Center Corp (TFCC), which operates the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper and has put a 37.17 percent stake on sale, agreed to open its books in October to the U.S. private equity giant, which was looking to make its first ever investment in Taiwan.

Taipei 101 is the hottest spot for Chinese tourists visiting the island as it is among the world's 10 tallest buildings with a shopping mall filled with luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton.

"The deal has fallen apart," said one of the sources. "(Blackstone) did not even start the due diligence," a crucial step if Blackstone wanted to pursue a purchase.

Blackstone had asked TFCC to disclose lease contract details of every tenant at Taipei 101, but TFCC refused on grounds of client confidentiality, said the sources.

TFCC offered to provide instead lease contract details by categorized groups rather than for each individual tenant, the sources said.

No conclusion was reached at that time and Blackstone has not been in touch with TFCC since then, the sources said.

Contacted by Reuters in Hong Kong, Blackstone declined to comment. A spokesman for TFCC said the group has not heard from Blackstone in the last few months. (Reporting by Faith Hung in TAIPEI,; Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG; Editing by Lisa Jucca)