Bopanna and Dabrowski win French Open mixed doubles
PARIS Gabriela Dabrowski on Thursday became the first Canadian woman to win a mixed doubles Grand Slam title, with victory at Roland Garros.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida Blake Adams shot a superb six-under-par 66 to take the early clubhouse lead in the first round of the Players Championship at a sun-blessed TPC Sawgrass on Thursday.
The 36-year-old from Georgia, who has yet to win on the PGA Tour, fired five consecutive birdies prior to the turn before a bogey on the 10th.
South Korean-born American Kevin Na, who started on the back nine, was a stroke back at five-under through 14 holes, despite a double-bogey on the first hole, his 10th.
England's Ian Poulter was also at five-under through 13 holes while former world number one Tiger Woods was two-over through 12 holes after mixing five bogeys with three birdies.
With a large crowd following Woods and Rickie Fowler in glorious sunshine, the 14-times major winner did prompt some cheers with a birdie on the 'island green' par-three 17th hole.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)
LONDON India captain Virat Kohli said his team were not invincible after the defending champions allowed Sri Lanka to chase down a target of 322 to win a pulsating Champions Trophy match at The Oval on Thursday.