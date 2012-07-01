(The following statement was released by the company)
WELLINGTON, July 2 - Fletcher Building today announced that
it had sold
its metals distribution businesses, Austral Wright Metals and
Mico Metals, to AW Distribution Pty Limited and Wakefield Metals
Limited, respectively. It is anticipated that, including
collection of the businesses' trade debts, the sale will
realise approximately NZ$70 million.
Austral Wright Metals and Mico Metals are importers and
distributors of a range of non-ferrous metals in Australia and
New Zealand respectively. The businesses were acquired by
Fletcher Building as part of the Crane Group acquisition in
2011.
The purchasers have a number of other metal distribution
businesses in Australasia and the investors have a long history
in metal distribution in the United Kingdom and Europe.
The sale was completed on 30 June, 2012.