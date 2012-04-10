* Sees revenue of $114 mln versus $121.5 mln expected
* Says operating profit will be slightly ahead of consenus
LONDON, April 10 Fast growing video search
company blinkx stumbled on Tuesday with the
announcement that revenue for the year would fall short of
analysts' expectations.
The company said it was disappointed to announce that
revenue for the year to end-March would rise by about 72 percent
to be about $114 million. Analysts were expecting an average of
$121.5 million, the company said.
Its adjusted operating profit however would be slightly
ahead of analysts' consensus of $10.3 million, it said.
Founder and chief executive Suranga Chandratillake said:
"Growth across the business has been strong, and whilst it is
disappointing to deliver revenues a little below expectations it
is worth noting that in a challenging economic climate, blinkx
outperformed the aggressive growth of the online video
advertising industry by over 80 percent."
The group's gross margin was about 53 percent, it said,
while its cash balance at year end was $38.4 million.
Shares in blinkx have more than halved in the last six
months, from 146 pence on October 10 to close at 52 pence on
Thursday.