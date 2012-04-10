* Sees revenue of $114 mln versus $121.5 mln expected

* Says operating profit will be slightly ahead of consenus

LONDON, April 10 Fast growing video search company blinkx stumbled on Tuesday with the announcement that revenue for the year would fall short of analysts' expectations.

The company said it was disappointed to announce that revenue for the year to end-March would rise by about 72 percent to be about $114 million. Analysts were expecting an average of $121.5 million, the company said.

Its adjusted operating profit however would be slightly ahead of analysts' consensus of $10.3 million, it said.

Founder and chief executive Suranga Chandratillake said: "Growth across the business has been strong, and whilst it is disappointing to deliver revenues a little below expectations it is worth noting that in a challenging economic climate, blinkx outperformed the aggressive growth of the online video advertising industry by over 80 percent."

The group's gross margin was about 53 percent, it said, while its cash balance at year end was $38.4 million.

Shares in blinkx have more than halved in the last six months, from 146 pence on October 10 to close at 52 pence on Thursday.