March 1 Bank of London and The Middle East
(BLME), one of Britain's five full-fledged Islamic
banks, said on Monday it would acquire Renaissance Asset Finance
as part of efforts to grow its leasing business.
Dubai-listed BLME said in a statement the acquisition would
be finalised in early April, without disclosing a deal size.
The Islamic lender helped launch Renaissance in 2014 when it
provided a financing line of 35 million pounds ($48.8 million),
with both firms seeking to fill a funding gap for mid-sized
companies.
"Our two businesses share the joint objective of filling
this funding gap, with BLME focusing on the mid-market and
Renaissance targeting the smaller ticket end," said Fred Yue,
head of leasing at BLME.
Renaissance offers financing solutions including sale and
leaseback transactions, with a maximum advance of 2 million
pounds.
Rental-based contracts are commonly used in Islamic finance,
which follows religious principles such as a ban on interest and
pure monetary speculation.
($1 = 0.7174 pounds)
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Eric Meijer)