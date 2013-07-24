Activist investor Red Mountain pushes Deckers' board to explore sale
March 27 Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is pushing apparel and accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to explore a sale of the company.
LONDON, July 23 British Land invested 512 million pounds ($787 million) on property acquisitions since the start of April against the backdrop of the UK's tentative economic recovery, the country's second largest listed developer said on Wednesday.
In March, it raised almost 1 billion pounds for new investments via a share placement and sale of an office block and deals since include a 470 million-pound office complex in west London.
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.