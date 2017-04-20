SINGAPORE, April 20 (IFR) - A Rs7.9bn (US$122m) block trade has been launched in India’s Max Financial Services at a floor price of Rs607.

The transaction comprises a base deal of 10m shares with an upsize option of 3m shares.

The vendors are Xenok and GS Mace Holdings and there is a 90-day lock up.

The floor price represents a 6.75% discount to the pre-deal close of Rs650.95.

Citigroup is the sole bookrunner. (Reporting by Anuradha Subramanyan)