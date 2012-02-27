FRANKFURT Feb 27 German super-yacht maker
Blohm + Voss could be sold or floated on the stock exchange in a
few years after British buyout firm Star Capital bought the
company from ThyssenKrupp, the chief executive of
Blohm + Voss told a German newspaper.
"In four, five years -- so when we have done our homework
and our business model has proven itself on the market -- there
would be no reason not to bring in strategic investors, but a
flotation is possible as well," Herbert Aly told Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview published on Monday.
ThyssenKrupp sold yacht-builder Blohm + Voss Shipyards, ship
repair unit Blohm + Voss Repair and components maker Blohm +
Voss Industries in a deal worth up to 150 million euros ($202
million) in December.
Among Blohm + Voss's super-yachts, the biggest by far was
Russian businessman Roman Abramovich's Eclipse, a 557-footer
equipped with two heli-pads, a pool and a missile-detection
system.
Blohm + Voss currently has no new orders on the books, but
Aly said a customer whom he declined to name plans to order a
new yacht and is likely to sign the deal by the end of the year.
"With two to three orders for luxury yachts the shipyard
would be at full capacity for five years," he said.