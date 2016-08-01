(Adds detail)
BEIRUT Aug 1 Lebanon's Blom Bank
reported a 19.08 percent rise in first-half net profit due to
higher profit at its foreign subsidiaries, it said on Monday.
Group net profit for the six months to the end of June was
$226.678 million, it said in a statement. The bank had reported
$190.35 million net profit for the same period a year ago.
It is Lebanon's second-largest bank by market
capitalisation, according to Thomson Reuters data, just behind
Bank Audi.
It said assets rose to $29.50 billion at the end of June, up
by 3.09 percent from the same period in 2015.
Customers' deposits increased by 2.66 percent to $25.4
billion and private loans rose 4.73 percent to $7.35 billion.
