* Bank reports growth despite "sub-par" conditions
* Loans to customers up 5.5 pct
(Adds provisions, loans, quotes)
BEIRUT, April 23 Lebanese lender Blom Bank
has reported a 2.5 percent in first-quarter net profit
to $84 million, even after booking additional provisions of $20
million.
Blom Bank said on Monday its "cautious and conservative
policy ... allowed it to minimise the negative implications
arising form the political and economic disturbances in the
region on its profitability and performance".
The bank said assets rose $963 million from end-March 2011
to $23.8 billion and deposits rose $799 million to $20.7
billion.
Loans rose 5.5 percent to $5.7 billion, the bank said,
reflecting what it said was "strong and balanced growth at a
time of sub-par economic environment in Lebanon and the region".
Uprisings across the Arab world, including neighbouring
Syria, have hit the performance of Lebanese banks, which have a
strong regional presence.
Lebanon's own economy, which faltered last year after
several years expansion at 7-8 percent, also put a brake on
profit growth.
(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Mark Potter and Dan
Lalor)