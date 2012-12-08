* Drug seen as safe, effective for extended use-researchers
Dec 8 A new blood clot preventer from Pfizer Inc
and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reduced the risk of
recurrence of clots in veins and lungs and death by 80 percent
with no increase in major bleeding in a study testing extended
use of the drug.
In the year-long trial of 2,486 patients who had been
previously treated for the condition known as venous
thromboembolism (VTE) the drug, apixaban, met the combined
primary goal by significantly reducing the recurrence of blood
clots and death from any cause compared with a placebo,
according to data presented at the American Society of
Hematology (ASH) meeting in Atlanta, Georgia.
The rate of recurrence or death was 11.6 percent in the
placebo group compared with 3.8 percent for those who got 2.5
milligrams of apixaban and 4.2 percent for the 5 mg dose of the
drug. The results were also published in the New England Journal
of Medicine.
The incidence of major bleeding, always a concern with blood
thinners, was extremely low in all three arms of the trial,
researchers said - 0.5 percent for placebo, 0.2 percent for the
low dose of apixaban and 0.1 percent for the higher dose.
"Usually when you have an effective antithrombotic you have
to pay a price in terms of bleeding. This was not the case in
this study," Dr. Giancarlo Agnelli, the study's principal
investigator, said in a telephone interview.
"There was no evidence at all of increased major bleeding
and this is extremely important because you are comparing an
active drug with placebo," he said.
There was a slightly higher rate of clinically relevant
nonmajor bleeding, such as nose bleeds that required medical
attention, observed in patients taking the higher dose of
apixaban at 4.2 percent compared with the low dose and placebo,
researchers said.
Apixaban belongs to a new class of blood thinners that aim
to replace decades old and difficult to use warfarin. The drug,
which will be sold under the brand name Eliquis, is widely
considered to be one of the most important new medicines for
Pfizer and Bristol-Myers, both of which saw their top selling
products lose patent protection in the past year.
AWAITING U.S. APPROVAL
It is approved in Europe and awaiting a U.S. approval
decision for preventing blood clots and strokes in patients with
atrial fibrillation - a type of irregular heart beat - and is
also being tested against warfarin as a primary treatment for
VTE with data expected next year.
A rival drug from Bayer and Johnson & Johnson
called Xarelto is already approved for both conditions,
but based on clinical data analysts have said they believe
Eliquis is the best class.
An approval for extended use in VTE patients, during which
they would take the drug for at least a year after initial
treatment, could significantly boost future sales.
"The evidence is for one year. The next step would be to see
whether this clinical benefit is extended after one year,"
Agnelli said.
VTE consists of deep vein thrombosis, typically blood clots
in the legs, and pulmonary embolism, which are dangerous clots
in the lungs. Clots that begin in the extremities can travel to
the heart and lungs and can be fatal. VTE is typically treated
with warfarin for three to six months.
After that, "there is quite a remarkable level of
uncertainty about whether to extend or not," explained Agnelli,
professor of internal medicine at the University of Perugia in
Italy, who presented the data at the ASH meeting.
"Extended treatment might be clinically relevant because the
recurrence rate after stopping treatment can be 10 percent in
the first year," Agnelli said. "Reducing the recurrence of VTE
means reduced hospitalization costs and in some cases fewer
fatal events."
Physicians have been looking for alternatives to warfarin,
which must be closely monitored to keep levels therapeutic but
not toxic. The new drugs do not require monitoring or the
dietary and lifestyle changes necessary with warfarin. But they
still face an uphill battle as warfarin is far less expensive,
and doctors have a comfort level using a drug that has been
around for more than half a century despite the challenges.
Patients in the study had received treatment with warfarin
for six to 12 months before starting the one-year extension
trial that aimed to show further treatment could reduce
recurrence rates and to see if the lower dose of apixaban was a
viable option.
" It is quite clear that the lower dose is as effective as
the higher. For the first time we showed that by reducing the
dose of an antithrombotic agent in this clinical setting we can
have the same efficacy with no major bleeding," Agnelli said.
"This is actually something that could change clinical
practice," he added.