FRANKFURT May 13 The European Central Bank said
on Monday it was in touch with Bloomberg LP after the financial
data and news company had allowed journalists to see some
information about terminal usage.
Bloomberg customers, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and
the U.S. Treasury, are examining whether there could have been
leaks of confidential information.
"The ECB takes the protection of confidentiality in the
usage of data products by ECB management and staff very
seriously," an ECB spokesman said. "Our experts are in close
contact with Bloomberg."
The financial data and news company said on Friday it had
restricted reporters' access to client data last month after a
client complained.
Bloomberg, whose terminals are widely used in the global
financial industry, had allowed journalists to see some
information about terminal usage, including when customers had
last logged in, and how often they used messaging or looked up
data on broad categories, such as equities or bonds.