WASHINGTON May 11 The Federal Reserve said on
Saturday that it was seeking information from Bloomberg LP about
potential access by the news agency's reporters to client data
on users of the Bloomberg financial terminals at the U.S.
central bank.
"We are looking into this situation and have been in touch
with Bloomberg to learn more," a Fed spokeswoman said.
Bloomberg LP Chief Executive Daniel Doctoroff said the firm
had made a "mistake" by giving journalists access to data on
clients' terminal usage, following reports that users of the
terminals were investigating potential leaks of confidential
information.
Thomson Reuters , the parent of Reuters
News, competes with Bloomberg.