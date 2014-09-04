(Recasts to add history, comments from Bloomberg and Doctoroff)
Sept 3 Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg
will return as head of Bloomberg LP, the data and financial news
company he founded in 1981, replacing Daniel Doctoroff who has
decided to step aside, the company said on Wednesday.
The privately held company, in which Bloomberg is the
majority shareholder, said Doctoroff would step aside as
president and chief executive at year-end.
Bloomberg, whose fortune is estimated at more than $32
billion, had expected to spend much of his time on philanthropic
efforts after leaving office in late 2013. Those efforts have
included fights for public health and gun control.
"This is a sad day for me and my company," Bloomberg said in
a statement. "I really wanted Dan to stay and continue in his
leadership role. But I understand his decision."
Bloomberg, who stepped down as New York mayor last December,
added he "never intended to come back to Bloomberg LP" after 12
years as New York's mayor.
Bloomberg competes with Thomson Reuters.
Doctoroff became Bloomberg LP president in 2008 and CEO in
July 2011. During that period, the company's revenues increased
from $5.4 billion to more than $9 billion, he said in a memo to
the company's employees.
"So why have I decided to leave now?," Doctoroff said in the
memo. "Simply put, while Mike never intended to come back full
time, after he left City Hall and started to get to know the
company again, he rediscovered what an exciting and incredible
place this is. So he naturally wanted to be more involved."
Doctoroff, 56, a former New York deputy mayor, told the New
York Times that he informed Bloomberg two weeks ago that he
intended to resign. Bloomberg encouraged him to stay.
"This wasn't the plan," Bloomberg told the Times. "It was
his idea. If it was up to me, he would have stayed."
Bloomberg started the company in 1981, using a $10 million
severance package he received after he was laid off after
investment bank Salomon Brothers had been acquired. He had
headed equity trading at Salomon.
During Doctoroff's tenure at the company, the numbers of
subscriptions for its terminals have grown from 273,000 to
321,000, the company said in a statement. The company expanded
from providing financial information to markets for legal,
government and alternative energy information.
Doctoroff stressed he was not leaving for another
opportunity, but would focus more of his time on non-profit
activities. He also accepted Bloomberg's invitation to join the
board of the Bloomberg Philanthropies, the former Mayor said in
the statement.
