(Adds details from emailed memo on promotions)
By Varun Aggarwal
Sept 26 Bloomberg LP has promoted six executive
editors to senior executive editor positions in the company's
first structural change in its news division since 2008.
The promotions would open up a dozen managing editor or team
leader roles internally, according to a memo that the company
emailed to Reuters, adding that the changes were to help manage
an expanding newsroom.
Reto Gregori, current chief of staff to Bloomberg News
Editor-in-Chief Matt Winkler, has been named Deputy
Editor-in-Chief, according to the memo. Gregori will keep his
chief of staff role and continue to report to Winkler.
Executive Editor Laurie Hays will expand her management role
to include coverage of economics and Washington, and will report
to Winkler. She currently manages coverage of companies,
executives, and mergers and acquisitions.
Chris Collins, an executive editor based in Hong Kong, has
been promoted to senior executive editor, reporting to Winkler.
Josh Tyrangiel has been named senior executive editor for
consumer products, and will report to Gregori.
David Shipley and Marty Schenker have also been promoted to
senior executive editors, reporting to Winkler.
Executive editor for finance, Daniel Hertzberg, has been
named editor-at-large, before his planned retirement in February
next year.
He will be succeeded by Otis Bilodeau, currently the
managing editor for Bloomberg News' finance group.
Wall Street Journal earlier reported on the changes.
(Reporting by Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore; Additional reporting
by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Ryan Woo)