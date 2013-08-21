NEW YORK Aug 21 Bloomberg LP will appoint an
ombudsman and create a task force to review the way the company
gathers news after a report confirmed its journalists routinely
looked at client information intended for customer support
employees.
The report, which Bloomberg commissioned and released on
Wednesday, found that journalists could gain access to data
including clients' log-in history, contact information and
messages that customers left when they were moving firms.
Reporters could also get into anonymous chat rooms set up
for commodities traders, who were never explicitly told that
journalists could see their chats, according to the report from
consulting firm Promontory Financial Group and law firm Hogan
Lovells.
While the practice of journalists getting access to client
data and chat rooms raised questions among some customers, it is
not illegal.
Bloomberg blocked reporter access to the data in April 2013
after a customer complained. The report found that Bloomberg has
taken key steps to protect customer data from reporters and is
adding more controls that Promontory and Hogan Lovells
recommended.
A separate review by Clark Hoyt, a former public editor at
the New York Times, also commissioned by Bloomberg and released
on Wednesday focused on recommendations to ensure the company's
commercial and news gathering operations were sufficiently
independent.
Hoyt recommended several steps, including naming an
independent editor, or ombudsman, to review complaints about
news coverage. The company said it expects to fill the job in
the next several weeks.
Hoyt also recommended creating a standards editor and a
standards and practices task force to ensure the company
consistently complies with its reporting policies.
In 2011, the company conducted a more limited review into
its practices after a Bloomberg television anchor said on air
that he had used client log-in data in his reporting, but no
policy changes resulted, according to the report released
Wednesday.
Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters are
competitors in multiple businesses.