* Swatch objected to recording of Feb. 2011 earnings call
* Bloomberg provided transcript to subscribers
* Judge says news dissemination served public interest
By Jonathan Stempel
May 18 A federal judge has dismissed Swatch
Group SA's lawsuit accusing the news service Bloomberg
LP of secretly recording a conference call with securities
analysts and providing a transcript to clients without
permission.
U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan said on
Thursday that Bloomberg had met the burden of showing that its
handling of Swatch's Feb. 8, 2011, call discussing the company's
recent financial performance and business opportunities
constituted "fair use" under U.S. copyright law.
The world's largest watchmaker said it had instructed
listeners at the beginning of the call not to record for
publication or broadcast what was said, but that Bloomberg did
so and gave online subscribers a transcript the same day.
In a decision dated May 17, Hellerstein said Bloomberg's use
of the entire transcript rather than excerpts would ordinarily
weigh against fair use. In this case, however, "The purpose and
character of defendant's use advanced the public interest of
furthering full, prompt and accurate dissemination of business
and financial news."
Swatch did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Joshua Paul, a lawyer for the company, declined to comment.
Meghan Womack, a Bloomberg spokeswoman, said the news
service believes publicly traded companies "have a
responsibility to be transparent and provide equal access to
information for the investing public."
Based in Bienne, Switzerland, Swatch is best known for its
colorful plastic namesake watches but also owns higher-end
brands including Breguet, Longines and Omega.
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents competes with Bloomberg in
providing transcripts of corporate teleconferences.
The case is Swatch Group Management Services Ltd v.
Bloomberg LP, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 11-01006.